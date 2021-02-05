Call of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Stim Exploit Again, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone’s infamous Stim exploit returned not long ago with Raven Software promising a fix was on the way, and thankfully for players who’ve had it used against them, the exploit didn’t stick around for long this time. The Warzone developers announced the release of an update on Thursday that resolved the exploit among other changes. Warzone’s Stim glitch has been particularly troublesome and resilient in the past, however, so we’ll have to see how long it actually stays fixed.

Rave Software’s promised fix for the Stim exploit was the highlight of the patch notes for the latest update with only a few other changes to speak of. Some XP adjustments for the Kingslayer mode and timings for empty reloads of the Black Ops Cold War weapons were the other notable changes, but everything else largely consisted of bugfixes. Some playlists were updated as well, however with those modes now live alongside the update.

Our weekly #Warzone playlist update will be going live at the same time: Adding:

• Verdansk BR – Armored Royale

• Plunder - Quads

• Rebirth Island – Resurgence Trios Removing:

• Plunder – Blood Money Trios — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 5, 2021

The full patch notes detailing the solution for the Stim exploit as well as the rest of the changes can be seen below.

General

New fix to remove infinite stim glitch Issue stemmed from player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade

Adjusted match bonus and kill XP reward of Kingslayer mode to be more in line with Verdansk BR This is part of our continued effort to normalize XP rewards across our various game modes



Weapons

Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for BOCW weapons

Operators

Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended

Gunsmith

Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory

Barracks

Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu

Store

Removed Tier Skips from Modern Warfare Bundles

Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display correct watch

Fixed various minor issues including images, icons, and names

Bug Fixes