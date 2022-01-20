Call of Duty: Warzone Players Unhappy With Today’s Update

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released, today, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s not a very major update, yet it has some COD fans expressing their frustration over on Twitter. In addition to a few bug fixes that are neither here nor there, the update has tweaked the Katana with mostly buffs. For some, this is great news, but others aren’t impressed.

If you haven’t peeped the patch notes (which can be found below), the damage of the weapon has been increased from 135 to 150. Standing Charge Range has also been increased by 36.5 percent, while Crouching Charge Range has been increased by 17 percent. These are pretty meaty buffs, though they are slightly reduced by a decrease of two percent to Move Speed.

PATCH NOTES:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the menu screen to flicker when attempting to join a friend or queue with a party.

Fixed an issue with reload animations allowing certain Weapons to fire continuously.

Fixed an issue causing Private Lobby hosts to crash.

Fixed an issue causing the regular/Advanced UAV rewards from Big Game Bounty and [TOP SECRET] Contracts to not trigger if the player was in a vehicle or anti-air gun.

Weapons

– Katana (VG) –

Damage increased from 135 to 150

Standing Charge Range increased by 36.5%

Crouching Charge Range increased by 17%

Move Speed decreased by 2%

As noted, many players aren’t happy with this update. While some players are happy the Katana has been buffed, others aren’t pleased with the changes, citing that other fixes and changes should have taken a priority.

“This week’s update was a buff to a melee a katana which rats already sit in corners with and didn’t we already nerf the melee for a reason back at the start of Warzone Pacific,” reads one response to the update. “Yes! Finally a katana buff…..said no one ever. Thanks, Raven Software for your amazing work on the important stuff,” reads another response.

“Yes, katana! It was the biggest problem in Warzone. Like, who cares about loadout freeze, buy station freeze, console instability, visual glitch, rage hackers anyway? But increasing the damage of katana is most important of all,” reads a third and sarcastic response.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think of today’s Warzone update?