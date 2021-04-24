Call of Duty: Warzone Director Say Cheaters Are Ruining Some of His Best Work

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has a bit of a cheating problem. It’s a problem that’s been going on since the game’s inception, so this shouldn’t be a revelation to any longtime players or really anyone who’s been around for more than a couple of matches on the PC platform. It’s a problem regardless, though, and one that Amos Hodge, the creative director at Raven Software who’s working on Warzone, says is ruining some of the best work he’s done.

Amos talked about the cheater epidemic briefly in an interview with VGC shared around the release of Warzone’s Season Three and the conclusion of the epic nuke event that players had been waiting for. The creative director was asked about the measures Raven Software takes against cheaters and said that’s the responsibility of the security team and isn’t his job, but he shared the views of others who hate seeing cheaters in-game and said nobody hates seeing those cheaters more than him and the rest of the team.

“Cheating is not something my team handles. I’m the gameplay guy: weapons, maps, game modes… I’m your guy [for that],” Amos said. “Cheating is handled by our security team. But what I will say is that we have reporting tools, we ban a ton of people and no one hates the cheaters more than we do. We make this content for the players and while you’re upset that it ruined your game, I’m upset that it’s ruining some of the best work that I’ve done in my life.”

Amos continued by referencing the game’s newly reported total of over 100 million players, one of several milestones the game’s touted since launch. He said the security team remains on top of the issue and will continue to update the anti-cheat systems.

“I made this content for players and I know that everyone around the team feels that way,” Amos said. “We put our hearts into this content, we have 100 million players, it’s been out a year, this is a huge stage and some of the best work we’ve ever done, and to have cheaters come in and ruin the game bothers us more than anyone. I know the security team are on top of it and they’re continually going to make updates.”

Raven Software occasionally shares updates on the anti-cheat progress that don’t reveal everything so as not to overshare their hands, but these updates routinely give some satisfying tallies of cheaters that have been banned. We’ll be able to look forward to more of these in the future as they’re ready to release.