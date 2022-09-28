Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Reveal Midseason Update Details

On September 28th, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard will roll out a midseason update that will bring the final season to an end. Appropriately enough, the update is called The Last Stand, and it sounds like it ends things on a very high note. Players should expect to see new weapons, new Operators, a new Vanguard multiplayer map, and more. With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II set to release next month and Warzone 2 coming in November, this should be the perfect way for players to say goodbye!

When the midseason update arrives, players can expect to see two new weapons: the Lienna 57 LMG and the BP50 Assault Rifle. Activision describes the Lienna 57 as a compact LMG "capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges." Meanwhile, the publisher calls the BP50 Assault Rifle a "fully automatic bullpup assault rifle [that] boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range." Players can unlock the two weapons by completing their respective in-game challenges, or through new store bundles coming later in the season.

Two new Operators will be joining the game this season: Seraph and Rorke. Rorke is an ex-marine that was captured during a mission in Venezuela. Rorke now works for the 54 Immortals alongside Seraph. The bundles for both villains will be available in the store when the midseason update goes live. Call of Duty fans that pre-order Modern Warfare II can also unlock the Operator Khaled Al-Asad, leader of the Al-Qatala.

During the season, Vanguard players will get to check out the new Fortress multiplayer map, while Warzone players can expect to see Resurgence Supreme. Resurgence Supreme puts a heavier focus on action and skill in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads. Readers should expect a lot more details about all of this new content when the patch notes drop.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you interested in checking out this new midseason update? What do you think of these new additions? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!