New God of War Game Reveal Date Potentially Announced by PlayStation

PlayStation may have just announced the date in which it will finally be revealing its new God of War game. Over the past few years, Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog hasn’t shied away from the fact that he’s helming a new project at the company. While many PlayStation fans previously believed that Barlog was working on a new IP, recent rumors have pointed to it instead being a spin-off in the God of War saga. Now, following a new reveal from PlayStation, we seem to have a good idea of when this title will finally be unveiled.

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As of today, PlayStation announced that it will be holding its next State of Play presentation for 2026 on June 2nd. The broadcast, which is set to be over an hour long, has only been confirmed to feature new footage and information on Insomniac’s upcoming release Marvel’s Wolverine. However, there’s a very good chance that this event will also be where the new God of War game will be shown off for the first time, as rumors and reports have widely indicated that PlayStation has been preparing this reveal to happen in the first half of 2026.

When it comes to the nature of this God of War game, it sounds as though it will be quite different from past installments. Rather than Kratos being the main character of the game, his deceased wife, Faye, is claimed to serve as the main protagonist. The story will presumably center around Faye prior to the events of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, while its combat has been suggested to be more akin to old-school hack-and-slash action games. While it remains to be seen just how much is true from these rumors, it would be a pretty big departure from the norm for the God of War series.

Even if Kratos isn’t thrust into the spotlight in this new God of War title, that doesn’t mean that the iconic PlayStation character will be going away. PlayStation announced earlier this year that it’s now working on a remake of the first three entries in the God of War saga set within the Greek pantheon. It’s still not known when this remake will launch, but it sounds like it’s multiple years down the road.

Assuming that this new God of War entry is unveiled in early June, we’ll be sure to share all of the official details on the project with you here on ComicBook once it’s shown off.

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