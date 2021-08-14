Call of Duty: Warzone Begins Teasing Vanguard Reveal

✖

Activision indicated earlier this year that it would likely use Call of Duty: Warzone, which is the popular free-to-play battle royale shooter associated with the beloved shooter series, to begin teasing the reveal of the next mainline entry in the franchise. Well, based on a new update that hit Warzone today alongside the start of Season 5, it looks like those teases have now started to transpire.

Seen in the video below, those who were able to win matches of Call of Duty: Warzone today were greeted with a slightly different video at the end of the game. Rather than seeing their player exfiltrate in a helicopter at the end of the match, a new situation played out where one player character is seen being sniped by a mysterious new face. This new character is that of a female sniper who boasts red ponytails and wears World War II-era garb. Not much is known about who this character could be, but it seems apparent that she'll be appearing in Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is likely going to be the name of the 2021 title. As a whole, this marks the first tease for Vanguard that has come to Warzone, but it likely won't be the last.

When it comes to the reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, we still don't know the exact date in which Activision will be revealing the new installment. In the pursuit of building up the anticipation to its reveal, however, the publisher has started to share a number of new teaser trailers for the game. The first of these trailers happened to go live yesterday and poked fun at the number of leaks related to Vanguard that have come about. The second then appeared this afternoon and gave us another brief five seconds of footage from what looks to be an upcoming trailer.

In all likelihood, this official announcement for Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to be slated to happen within the coming days or weeks. If there happen to be any more major teases that come about for the game within Warzone, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.