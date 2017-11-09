Call Of Duty: WWII – Breaking Down The Divisions

We're just a few days away from Activision's vigorous assault on the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in which it'll be bringing a handful of important titles. Amongst them is Call of Duty: WWII, a game that will get a huge showcase between its single player campaign and its forthcoming multiplayer. With that, Activision has already revealed some information in regards to what to expect from the multiplayer experience. While the create-a-class system seems to be taking a powder, there will be plenty of prestiges and ranks to obtain, along with five different Divisions that players will be able to choose from, each with their own unique weapons and abilities. We've got a quick breakdown of what to expect from each of these Divisions, which you can find over the next few pages. No matter what your type of play may be – stealth, run-and-gun, taking enemies out from a distance – there's a Division that's sure to be right for you. And if you need an idea of how prepared Sledgehammer Games is for E3, just check out the teaser trailer below. Go, Infantry! The countdown to E3 begins. pic.twitter.com/q7zk5kIT6F — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 8, 2017

Airborne Description: First to the fight, where you move fast and stay quiet What's it mean? This is probably the stealth class of play, where you're not running out in the open and shooting everything in sight. Instead, you'll probably be sneaking around with this class, quietly taking enemies down with stealth attacks (like hand-to-hand or possibly a knife) as you slowly build up kills for your team. Just keep in mind that the opposing squad will have players that are doing the same thing, so you may want to keep a close eye behind you as well. May the best sneak win.

Mountain Description: Focusing on precise and deadly sharpshooting. What's it mean? This is obviously the sniper class, where you take out enemies from afar using a handful of available weaponry. This is a great Division if you're the type of player that isn't a fan of direct confrontation, instead looking to take out those that pose a threat on the battlefield or hiding behind a bunker that the regular soldiers can't get to. However, again, the opposing team will have snipers on the lookout as well, and they'll be just as pleased to put you down as they would tagging soldiers out in the open.

Infantry Description: Be the tip of the spear. What's it mean? For those of you who don't prefer to hide during a multiplayer battle, this is the Division for you. Infantry basically puts you right on the front lines, gun in hand, as you take on oncoming soldiers and dodge incoming threats. Granted, this Division also puts you in great danger if you manage to land into the sights of a sniper, so you'll still want to make sure you use cover often enough to avoid harm. There's no health regeneration here, after all, so make your Infantry run count.

Armored Description: Bringing the heaviest firepower What's it mean? Although this class probably won't be as expedient as those in Infantry (since they're wearing less armor and everything), they will serve as the best class when it comes to providing defense for your fellow players. More than likely, the Armored class will be able to take more damage than the other classes, and can also serve as temporary defense when the Infantry or other Divisions are making their move. Granted, you're not invincible, and that lack of speed is sure to be a problem if you're trying to get away from an explosion, but this is a good Division for those that can take a licking and keep on ticking.