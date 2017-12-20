Call of Duty: WWII Beats Destiny 2 as Best-Selling Console Game of 2017

2017 was an incredible year for gaming. We saw more world-class games launch this year than any one person could possibly play. ECHO, Nioh, Nier, Persona, The Legend of Zelda, Mario, PUBG… The list goes on, but of course, there are two games that outsold everything else by a large margin: Call of Duty: WWII, and Destiny 2. We knew these were going to be 2017’s juggernauts, but we weren’t so sure which game would end up selling the best. This morning, Activision has confirmed that the crown belongs once again to Call of Duty.

Activision is reporting that Call of Duty: WWII has surpassed $1 billion in sell-through since it launched. This makes it 2017’s best-selling console game in North America. Activision’s CEO, Eric Hirshberg, would like to remind everyone that Call of Duty has been doing this for years.

“Call of Duty: WWII is the #1 top grossing console game of the year in North America, and Destiny 2 is #2,” he said in this morning’s press release. “That means Call of Duty has been the #1 top grossing console gaming franchise in North America for a staggering nine years in a row, and worldwide eight out of the last nine years. Thank you to our players for your incredible passion and engagement. And thank you to our talented, committed teams all across the globe that make incredible results like this happen.”

There were other accolades being handed out as well. Destiny 2 obviously sold incredibly well in order to secure the number two spot in the “best selling games of 2017” lineup, and it was also Activision’s biggest PC launch to-date. Additionally, it was noted that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is the best selling remaster collection in PS4 history. We’re betting the competition for that particular accolade was less fierce, but we’re still happy to see Crash on top.