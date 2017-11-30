Call of Duty: WWII Gets The Honest Trailer Treatment – It’s Brutal

“For a series that takes the world’s most horrifying past time and turns it into a fun game for poorly supervised 12 year olds …” Yeah, you know that when Call of Duty WWII gets the “Honest Trailer” treatment that the comedic team wouldn’t hold back. Though the latest game in the long-standing franchise has been met with a lot of praise for going back to their “roots” and providing a historically accurate game experience, nothing is save from Smosh Games.

They couldn’t help themselves but to chime into the Loot Box controversy currently shaking the gaming community. By mentioning that the game is historically accurate but this time, with loot boxes (“Ah, yes, just like my grandpa remembered it), it’s a hilarious nod to the shift happening right now between publishers, developers, and the gamers that love their work regarding microtransactions. But wait … there’s more.

They weren’t afraid to poke fun at the solo hero routine either for this “exclusively American take” on an event that shook the world. There was even a little punch hit to the previous Advanced Warfare in order to “Press F to pay for respects.”

Funny take aside, the title itself has been doing really well with fans despite its rocky launch with server issues. With the social space now in full effect, and more in-game items on the way, “Saving Profit Margin” er … Call of Duty WWII is a breath of fresh air from the recent onslaught of super futuristic narratives to bring what many loved about the first few games in the series back to life: a solid FPS.

Call of Duty WWII is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.