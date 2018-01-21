Call of Duty: WWII Hotfix Balances Weapons, Adjusts Maps

A new patch for Call of Duty: WWII is out now that brings balance adjustments for several popular weapons as well as spawn and objective points on different maps.
Compared to other updates, this Call of Duty hotfix that was announced on Thursday is a smaller one, but it still contains a few notable changes. Some weapons such as the Grease Gun and the Lee Enfield were on the receiving ends of some needed buffs, but the shotgun class of weapons wasn’t so lucky. Two guns from that category received nerfs, though the Sawed-Off Shotgun received both buffs and nerfs on different areas to increase its power and efficiency in tight quarters where it should excel.
Below are all of the changes included in the latest Call of Duty: WWII hotfix that is now available for players to download across platforms.
WEAPON TUNING ADJUSTMENTS
FG 42
- Recoil buff
- Slight fire rate buff
Grease Gun
- Recoil adjustment to give player more control
- ADS transition time buff
Kar98k
- ADS transition time nerf
Lee Enfield
- ADS transition time buff
Combat Shotgun
- Slight Max Damage range nerf, still overall buff to where it was at launch of game
Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Max and Mid Damage range buff
- Buff to number of pellets to kill
- Reload time buff
- Hip spread nerf
MAPS
- Moved defensive start spawns in S&D on Sainte Marie du Mont
- Moved CTF flag positions back on London Docks
Call of Duty: WWII is also set to begin its new event soon called The Resistance. Double XP, special drops, and more will be available when the event begins on Jan. 23. A new Division will also be included that’s named after the event and is all about sabotage and surprise.
“Once fully-leveled up, Resistance skills will include a Pistol Tactical Knife combo, the ability to scramble nearby enemy mini-maps, an additional pistol attachment, and a mini-map indicator in the direction of nearby hostiles,” a description of the Division read. “The Resistance Division also includes a new pistol, which can be used by all Divisions, the 9mm SAP pistol.”
The Call of Duty: WWII hotfix above is now ready to download, and The Resistance event begins soon.