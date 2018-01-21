Call of Duty: WWII Hotfix Balances Weapons, Adjusts Maps

A new patch for Call of Duty: WWII is out now that brings balance adjustments for several popular weapons as well as spawn and objective points on different maps.

Compared to other updates, this Call of Duty hotfix that was announced on Thursday is a smaller one, but it still contains a few notable changes. Some weapons such as the Grease Gun and the Lee Enfield were on the receiving ends of some needed buffs, but the shotgun class of weapons wasn’t so lucky. Two guns from that category received nerfs, though the Sawed-Off Shotgun received both buffs and nerfs on different areas to increase its power and efficiency in tight quarters where it should excel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below are all of the changes included in the latest Call of Duty: WWII hotfix that is now available for players to download across platforms.

WEAPON TUNING ADJUSTMENTS

FG 42

Recoil buff

Slight fire rate buff

Grease Gun

Recoil adjustment to give player more control

ADS transition time buff

Kar98k

ADS transition time nerf

Lee Enfield

ADS transition time buff

Combat Shotgun

Slight Max Damage range nerf, still overall buff to where it was at launch of game

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Max and Mid Damage range buff

Buff to number of pellets to kill

Reload time buff

Hip spread nerf

MAPS

Moved defensive start spawns in S&D on Sainte Marie du Mont

Moved CTF flag positions back on London Docks

Call of Duty: WWII is also set to begin its new event soon called The Resistance. Double XP, special drops, and more will be available when the event begins on Jan. 23. A new Division will also be included that’s named after the event and is all about sabotage and surprise.

“Once fully-leveled up, Resistance skills will include a Pistol Tactical Knife combo, the ability to scramble nearby enemy mini-maps, an additional pistol attachment, and a mini-map indicator in the direction of nearby hostiles,” a description of the Division read. “The Resistance Division also includes a new pistol, which can be used by all Divisions, the 9mm SAP pistol.”

The Call of Duty: WWII hotfix above is now ready to download, and The Resistance event begins soon.