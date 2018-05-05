Call of Duty: WWII Hotfix Tunes Weapons, Fixes FPS Issue

Sledgehammer Games released a new balance hotfix that tuned several weapons and addressed an interesting FPS problem.

The developers shared the details of the hotfix on Reddit where the changes for each affected weapon were listed alongside context to explain why the changes were made. But before addressing the weapons, Sledgehammer first explained the details of a fixed FPS bug involving high-level players.

“Pushed through a Phase 1 fix for issue where after a Grand Master Prestige Level 1000 player gets a kill, the whole lobby experiences drop in FPS,” the update from Sledgehmamer Games said. “We will monitor and assess if a Phase 2 fix is required.”

Below are all of the weapons that also received balance adjustments in the update:

ITRA Burst

Burst cool down nerf

Very slight fire rate nerf

Advanced Rifling attachment nerf (specific to ITRA Burst)

Very slight ADS re-center time nerf

Gewehr 43

Fire rate buff

BAR

Slight ADS transition time nerf

Slight ADS transition time from sprint nerf

Semi-Automatic Pistols (P-08, M1911, 9MM SAP)

Slightly improved accuracy

The buffs for two of the four weapons should be welcome news for those who use them, but those who use the ITRA Burst and the BAR may be looking for an explanation as to why their favorite gun got nerfed. Regarding, the ITRA, Sledgehammer Games said that it’s simply performing beyond the intended goals.

“The data we gathered since the ITRA Burst’s release has shown that this weapon is out-performing the design intent. The weapon is meant to perform based off the players ability to be accurate with every shot, and be penalized with misses. With the weapon’s current tuning, the data suggests that the weapon’s penalty for missing isn’t great enough, given its power and damage potential. We have worked on testing the above changes for the last week to try and find a good spot that still allows this weapon to thrive and be powerful, while not giving players the room for error that they have been given prior to these changes.”

As for the BAR, Sledgehammer Games commented on its recent reappearance in the meta while giving context.

“The BAR has seen a resurgence in the META since the Division changes; more specifically, the Infantry Division change that reduces the ADS idle sway. This is a tuning parameter for the BAR, as it effects the weapon’s consistency. The BAR’s damage output is more consistently achievable in shorter ranges. This is due to the weapon’s accuracy being increased when playing with the BAR-Infantry Division combination. Given that, we have determined that slowing down the ADS transition times slightly is the best way to tone down the weapon’s strength so that it falls more in line with the other rifles.”

The hotfix is now live for players on all platforms.