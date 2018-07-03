Call of Duty: WWII Gets New Liberty Strike Event, Happening Now

Considering that it’s the week of Independence Day, it makes sense for a game like Call of Duty: WWII to commemorate the occasion. And that’s exactly what it’s getting with its new Liberty Strike community event.

It just kicked off yesterday and is happening through July 24, challenging players to tame four new weapons within the game along with the return of various modes and a new Community Challenge.

Here are the new weapons that you’ll be able to try out with the event. Make sure you give them all a test run!

ZK-383: A submachine gun that comes with a built-in selective fire feature, allowing a seamless transition from its short-range “Fast Fire” mode and longer-distance “Slow Fire” mode with a press of a button.

AVS-36: Rifle features automatic fire as well as a high damage output and solid fire rate.

De Lisle: A sniper rifle with a built-in suppressor.

Push Dagger: A knife that’s small in size, but big in lethality with a guaranteed one-hit-kill on any successful strike.

For those of you that were fans of Captain Butcher, you’ll be happy to know that he’s back as Quartermaster throughout the duration of the event! Visiting him, you’ll be able to attain weapon charms, uniforms and camos so you can stock up in style.

And for those of you that have been looking for a Community Challenge, you’ve got it. If you manage to earn 260 million total match wins in MP across the community, some new rewards will be unlocked for the game.

At Tier 3, you’ll earn the American II M1911 Variant; and at Tier 5, the Independent II M1 Grand Variant will be yours. Activision has noted that “every time a team wins a Multiplayer match, one win will be counted towards the community total.” So you’ll be able to stock up as you play together as a group.

Also included in the update are the return of the One Shot and Hardcore Ricochet modes, along with a selection of new Double XP playlists that will be updated throughout the event. Sledgehammer Games, the developer of Call of Duty: WWII, will make it clear what updates fans can look forward to over the next few weeks.

Finally, you can earn some new Zombies uniforms for use in multiplayer. But in order to earn them, you’ll need to take on daily challenges and orders. Once you’ve finished these, the Moonraven uniforms will be all yours.

You’ve got several days to enjoy what this event has to offer. Check out the trailer above for a sneak peek!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.