Call Of Duty: WWII Launching A Microtransaction System Later This Month

When it arrived earlier this month, Call of Duty: WWII brought a hell of an experience to consoles and PC, with concentrated multiplayer, a solid single player campaign straight out of the World War II era, and a nightmarish Zombies mode that we’re still trying to shake off. But it’s about to get a new addition that might have some players up in arms – Microtransactions.

Activision has confirmed that it will introduce Call of Duty Points to the game starting November 21st, in which players have the option to purchase said points with real money to buy in-game goods. Now, this is optional, and you don’t need to pay anything if you wish to make normal progress in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher noted that it intended to launch the system sooner — around launch day — but refused to do so until it was able to patch up the game’s multiplayer and other issues.

Those of you that have purchased Call of Duty: WWII digitally will get some Call of Duty Points on the house to start with, with a total of 1,100 that will unlock around the 21st. The team hasn’t disclosed just what these points are capable of buying yet, but in last year’s Infinite Warfare, you were able to purchase supply drops for the game’s Zombies and multiplayer modes, so this system will probably work the same.

This comes at a somewhat stressful time for video game fans, as there are still a number of people out there complaining about Star Wars: Battlefront II‘s loot crate system, and the need to unlock higher-up heroes by either paying up front or grinding through the game. Even with its recent character price drop, it’s facing a fair share of criticism.

Nevertheless, for those that are interested in purchasing points, you’ll be able to do so through the Call of Duty: WWII “Store” tab once they go live. At this point, all you can buy in the store is the Season Pass, which will introduce four separate packs of new download maps and Zombies content, which will be introduced at a later time.

Here’s hoping the Points don’t throw off the avid player base – the game certainly doesn’t deserve the criticism.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.