Call of Duty: WWII Has a ‘Nuke’ Killstreak

Call of Duty: WWII apparently includes more historical references than just those from WWII with the game having a challenging “nuke” killstreak alluding back to one of the best games from the series.

The 25-kill killstreak from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one that many CoD veterans will fondly remember as a game-ending signal that you dominated the enemy team, a killstreak that drops a massive nuke on the map and instantly gives you a victory. In Call of Duty: WWII, you won’t be ending the games right away with the V2 Rocket killstreak, but you’ll still do some serious damage as shown towards the end of the PwnStarz video shown below, assuming you can meet the requirements.

Getting the Nuke

If you want to drop the V2 Rocket in your multiplayer matches, you’ll have to reach a very familiar milestone of killing 25 enemies without dying. Skip forward to around the 7:30 mark and you’ll see the killstreak’s devastating effects in action.

Compared to the nuke that was present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you might find yourself a bit less impressed with this one as opposed to its predecessor. It kills everyone who’s not under some sort of cover at the time that it’s dropped, and the player in the video above just happened to gain enough kills to end the match by dropping the V2. The bright flash, shaking, and utter destruction that follows the V2 certainly bears resemblance to the nuke from Modern Warfare 2 though, so it’s no wonder that many are already referring to the map-wiping killstreak as a nuke.

Have You Dropped a V2 Rocket Yet?