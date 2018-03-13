Call of Duty: WWII Operation Shamrock Event Revealed, Full Patch Notes

It’s official! Operation Shamrock is coming to the world of Call of Duty: WWII. Dubbed Operation Shamrock and Awe, the latest St. Patrick’s day event will host tons of new content for players to enjoy while getting down on some FPS action.
Test your luck. 🍀
Aim for gold. 🥇
Welcome to the new Operation: Shamrock & Awe event, now playable in #CODWWII pic.twitter.com/syGeGUOgYV— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 13, 2018
The download is now live for PlayStation 4 players with the Xbox One and PC version becoming available a little later on (though still the same day). For the full patch notes for what’s new, check out everything according to Sledgehammer Games below:
Feature Updates:
- Updates to loot system
- Operation: Shamrock & Awe Community Event in MP and Zombies
- New content (weapons, camos, uniforms, charms, reticles, etc)
- Shipment 1944 (available Season Pass holders today, and for free for non-Season Pass holders starting March 16th)
- Prop Hunt on DLC maps
Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics
- Fixed issue in Hardcore where players were able to rejoin a match from which they were just kicked
- Fixed issue where Player 2 in split screen on a guest account was being kicked to Local Play when creating first loadout Offline
- Fixed issue where players were crashing when equipping Scorestreaks
- Fixed issue where players crash after accepting invites to a public War match
- Fixed issue where matches were not starting properly from Featured playlists
- Fixed loss of functionality issue when players return to MP Menu after completing match in Local Play
Maps
- Fixed map exploits on Gustav Cannon and Occupation
- Fixed error when loading into a Custom TDM match on Anthropoid
Party System/HQ
- Fixed issue where upon opening supply drops from the Options menu while in HQ, players would sometimes be transported to another part of HQ
- Fixed issue where players were unable to abandon Orders when in Major Howard’s menu
UI
- Various UI fixes and improvements (split screen, text descriptions, in-game store, menu tabs, Firing Range, missing/incorrect icons, Division slots, Soldier stats, widgets, text overlap)
- Fixed issue where “My Emblems” tab was not informing players of how many emblem slots they had left
- Fixed issue where green star notification in the Dossier menu was not disappearing for Calling Cards section
Audio
- Fixed issue where players would hear the sound of a truck driving when loading into HQ
WEAPONS/SCORESTREAKS
- Fixed issue where unlocking new Scorestreaks also equips them when players have three already equipped
- Fixed issue where players were able to reload the Combat Shotgun past the max amount of ammo
- Fixed explosive scorestreaks behavior underwater
- Nerfed the Volkssturmgewehr (Increased recoil and decreased damage range to be more on par with other rifles in its class)
RANKED PLAY
- Pushed through some fixes for issue where players were losing MMR
- Fixed issue where when Player 1 (party leader) leaves a lobby, Player 2 will not be automatically pulled out with Player 1
- Various UI fixes and improvements (icons, menu tabs)
- Fixed issue where when one player is kicked for inactivity, remaining players were also kicked
GAMEBATTLES/CoDCASTER/ESPORTS MODE
- Fixed issues with lobby placement
- Fixed UI issues with Soldier tab and MLG Divisions
- Fixed issue where Team two (Axis)’s objective colors were not updating properly
- Fixed issue where some restricted items were still able to be equipped
ZOMBIES
- Various UI fixes and improvements (menu displays, description text, weapon personalization, text overlap, unlock requirements)
- Fixed issue in TDS where some players who were revived were teleported out of playable area
- Fixed issue where upgraded camo was not displaying for various weapons
- Fixed issues with Wüstling and other zombies pathing and behavior
- Fixed functionality issues with 9mm SAP
- Fixed issues with upgrading the Ripsaw
- Fixed issue where Pommel grenade fails to regenerate uses
- Eliminated fall damage (meaning, it can no longer take your armor)
- Reduced “red screen of death” opacity to make it less obfuscating