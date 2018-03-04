Call of Duty: WWII’s Paint Shop Is Taking Longer Than Expected

The Paint Shop feature that Call of Duty: WWII players have been looking forward to is apparently taking a bit longer than expected with a release date not yet set for the new addition.
Paint Shop is a feature that would allow players to trick out their guns and clothing with special paint jobs to show off in games, one that would allow players to customize their weapons in unique, artistic ways. However, getting it into the game and available for everyone is a bit easier said than done, according to Sledgehammer Games in the most recent weekly community update.
“Ok, we got ahead of ourselves here,” the Sledgehammer Games update said regarding Paint Shop alongside previews of the feature. “This is a feature that we know the community wants, and we are committed to delivering. We’re actively testing it within the studio. The testing has taken longer than we initially anticipated. We shouldn’t have mentioned timing before we were ready, and we sincerely apologize for that mistake. With that lesson in mind, we won’t set a new date until our testing has concluded. Our goal is to wrap this work up very soon, and once we do, we’ll provide an update with more concrete timing.”
In addition to the update on the Paint Shop feature, Sledgehammer Games also mentioned the recent kickoff for the new DLC The Resistance that included new multiplayer maps along with a zombie map. Along with double XP on featured playlists, Sledgehammer Games provided updates on the following multiplayer topics:
- Leaderboards not updating: As some of you have already noticed, we recently pushed through a fix for leaderboards not updating. We are continuing to monitor and work on this and will push through additional fixes as needed. Thank you, everyone, for your patience on this.
- Community Choice Playlist: Thank you, everyone, for voting on your top map-mode combinations! As of 10AM PT, this playlist is now live in the Featured tab and titled: Community Choice (English) and Mosh Pit (non-English languages). Enjoy until Monday, March 5th at 10AM PT.
- DOM XL: We’re rolling out DOM XL at the end of March after a special upcoming holiday event that we’ll share more about soon. For now, enjoy the Community Choice playlist, and thanks again for voting on your favorite map-mode combos!
- Heroic Weapon Bribe: This has been removed and we’re working to address issues with the bribe through our Player Support channels. If you’ve been affected by this, please reach out to player support on Twitter @ATVIAssist and Reddit u/ATVIAssist.
- Hardcore Team Killing/Ricochet: Hey HC fans, this one’s for you! We’ve made various changes to our TK rules over the past few months. After hearing more feedback from you, we’ve decided to run a separate HC playlist with ricochet so that when you shoot a teammate, you take damage instead of them. This will be coming next weekend, starting Friday, March 9th.