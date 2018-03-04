Call of Duty: WWII’s Paint Shop Is Taking Longer Than Expected

The Paint Shop feature that Call of Duty: WWII players have been looking forward to is apparently taking a bit longer than expected with a release date not yet set for the new addition.

Paint Shop is a feature that would allow players to trick out their guns and clothing with special paint jobs to show off in games, one that would allow players to customize their weapons in unique, artistic ways. However, getting it into the game and available for everyone is a bit easier said than done, according to Sledgehammer Games in the most recent weekly community update.

“Ok, we got ahead of ourselves here,” the Sledgehammer Games update said regarding Paint Shop alongside previews of the feature. “This is a feature that we know the community wants, and we are committed to delivering. We’re actively testing it within the studio. The testing has taken longer than we initially anticipated. We shouldn’t have mentioned timing before we were ready, and we sincerely apologize for that mistake. With that lesson in mind, we won’t set a new date until our testing has concluded. Our goal is to wrap this work up very soon, and once we do, we’ll provide an update with more concrete timing.”

In addition to the update on the Paint Shop feature, Sledgehammer Games also mentioned the recent kickoff for the new DLC The Resistance that included new multiplayer maps along with a zombie map. Along with double XP on featured playlists, Sledgehammer Games provided updates on the following multiplayer topics: