Call Of Duty: WWII PC Update Brings Back Dedicated Servers

Call of Duty: WWII has been out for just about a couple of weeks now, and it’s garnered a pretty good audience – but it’s also gotten its fair share of criticism, mainly with the lack of dedicated servers on PC.

That said, the team at Sledgehammer Games has announced that it has been listening, and has remedied this problem. It recently took to Twitter that it has applied a new update that has brought back the servers.

“NEW REDDIT/#CODWWII UPDATE: Current Status of Dedicated Servers, COD Points, PC Update and more.” The full update can be read here.

Breaking down the servers further, the team explained, “Yesterday, we rolled out dedicated servers on PS4 and have been testing and monitoring performance in the US. We activated XB1 Dedicated Servers for a limited time earlier today for testing. We are also currently expanding limited dedicated servers throughout Europe to test and ensure stability globally.”

It has also noted that it will continue to roll out the servers globally and will be “monitoring results” as they go along.

In addition, Sledgehammer also took to Steam to announce that it’s working to shut down cheaters and hackers in the game.

“Cheaters and hackers create a plethora of issues in-game and ruin the overall experience for everyone,” reads the post. “We are committed to banning those who exploit the game to gain advantage over other players. However, you all are integral to our process, and we appreciate your help. Please utilize the in-game reporting feature for suspected cheating.”

The full list of what’s included in the latest PC update can be found here. It’s a bit on the technical side, but Sledgehammer has been making a number of improvements to the game’s various systems, including the Emblem Editor and slight gameplay tweaks. The update should kick off automatically the next time players start up the game.

Sledgehammer should continue to make improvements as time goes on, especially as it prepares for the downloadable content additions to the game, which will kick off this January on PlayStation 4, followed by a release on Xbox One and PC.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.