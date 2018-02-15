Call of Duty: WWII Player Gets Highest MP Rank Without Ever Using a Gun

Oh, the grind of multiplayer. Where players take to the battlefields to blow stuff up and rise through the ranks – a solid way to invest time, but can seem a bit “grindy” after awhile. Because of this, many players often seek out different ways to liven things up a bit, and one player did just that when he achieved the highest possible ranking in the Call of Duty: WWII’s multiplayer … without ever using a gun.

The path to Prestige isn’t always the smoothest, and the journey is far from over once there. Once a player achieves that coveted Prestige rank, an additional 55 levels must be gained in order to Prestige to the next level. The process repeats until ultimately the rank of Master Prestige is awarded. Once there, ANOTHER 1,000 levels are available.

It’s not easy and requires a lot of time, but it sure is fun and the sense of accomplishment is oddly rewarding. That being said, imagine how rewarding that same feeling is knowing that you achieved that coveted rank without ever actually opening fire! That’s what one player did and he fully documented his journey over on YouTube to show proof.

Going by the name “TheseKnivesOnly,” the player achieved that delicious rank by only using the bayonet on his rifle, basic melee, or those trusty throwing knives. At this time, he’s the only person we know of that has achieved this in the latest Call of Duty title, and we can’t help but to be impressed.

We’re not the only ones slackjawed by this achievement. The team behind the game themselves, Sledgehammer Games, even responded with the best possible GIF reaction ever:

The reactions were pretty great too from fans on this same Twitter thread:

When you get a response from the game devs like that you know you’ve done something great. — Hampus Johansson (@Brevlada00) February 4, 2018

If you’re not at least a little impressed, you’re either lying or made of stone. Now ‘TheseKnivesOnly’ must continue on through the 1,000 levels in the Master rank to be truly the Call of Duty god.

Call of Duty: WWII is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.