Call of Duty: WWII’s Rank Reset Glitch Has Been Resolved

Having your rank reset is one of the worst things that can happen to an avid Call of Duty multiplayer combatant, but a glitch that’s been doing just that in WWII has thankfully been taken care of.

There’s not anything else to the glitch beyond resetting your rank, but that’s hardly a setback to be ignored if you’ve been grinding those levels. Sledgehammer Games recently said that they’d not only been made aware of the glitch, they actually have already deployed a solution. What’s more, if your rank has been affected, you can contact Activision to hopefully get the issue resolved.

If your rank has been impacted, please contact @ATVIassist for help. (2 of 2) — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 4, 2017

Aside from the rank reset problem, the “solo HQ” situation that many were experiencing was also due to maintenance.

Solo HQ

The tweet below also came from Sledgehammer Games on Nov. 4 and addressed the Solo HQ experience that some players were finding themselves in.

Updates deployed to improve online server experience. Solo HQ is part of the maintenance. FYI – You can invite friends to your HQ. — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 4, 2017

Some players might’ve been caught off guard and wondering what went wrong when they found themselves the only person in Headquarters, but that’s just part of the ongoing maintenance. If you find yourself lonely in Solo HQ, fret not, because you can still bring in your fans through invites as Sledgehammer Games pointed out.

The work being done on these issues follows some server issues that Sledgehammer Games also said they were working to resolve recently.

Was Your Rank Reset?