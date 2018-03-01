Call of Duty: WWII’s First DLC, The Resistance, Now Available For PC, Xbox One

After spending about just a little over a month exclusively on PlayStation Network, the first downloadable content for Call of Duty: WWII is finally making its way to other platforms.

Activision has confirmed today that The Resistance is now available for download on Xbox One and PC. The content is going for $14.99, or free of charge if you’ve already purchased the Season Pass.

The DLC introduces four new multiplayer maps into the fold, along with The Darkest Shore, the latest chapter in the ongoing – and harrowing – Zombies saga.

Here’s the rundown of maps now available in the game, including an all-new War Mode map:

Valkyrie– Located in the Masurian Woods, East Prussia, this map was inspired by The Wolf’s Lair – The Fuhrer’s Eastern-front headquarters during Operation Barbarossa – the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. This is a medium-sized map with multiple overwatch positions and mounted machine guns.

Anthropoid– Based in Prague, Czechoslovakia, this map is inspired by Operation Anthropoid – the famous assassination attempt on a high-ranking German officer during World War II. This map is divided by a river, with long-flanking paths that can be used by snipers for ranged attacks.

Occupation – In this remake of a classic Call of Duty map, players battle through the streets and shops of German-occupied Paris during WWII. Nearby homes and storefronts lend defensive positions for ambush and recovery.

Operation Intercept– Outside of St Lo, France, the next War Mode experience, developed in partnership with Raven Software, leads you on an urban rescue mission to save Resistance fighters being transported by train. The first objective on the Allied side is freeing the fighters, followed by the destruction of key communication equipment, and ends with stopping a train.

As for The Darkest Shore, it takes place just days after what happened in Mittelburg, with the crew receiving intel suggesting that Doktor Straub is on an island just north of Germany, where he’s performing more deadly experiments. You’ll need to make your way to the island and deal with fog and dangerous foes, working alongside Marie, Drostan, Olivia and Jefferson as they try to stay in one piece.

The content is available now, and hopefully we won’t be waiting too long on the next batch!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.