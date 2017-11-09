Call Of Duty: WWII’s Latest Trailers Introduce Some Helpful Allies

The cavalcade of Call Of Duty: WWII's trailers continue this week, this time with a pair of clips that feature some of the Allies that you'll come across over the course of the game.

These trailers follow the ones that debuted earlier in the week, including a stunning new single player campaign trailer that tells more of the story behind your squad and your enemy, as well as these profile-laden trailers that describe the squad mates that you'll be working alongside.

For today's trailers, we learn more about a pair of people that will be helping you along. The first is the leader of the French Resistance, Rousseau; while the second is Major Arthur Crowley, a member of the British Secret Service. We've broken them down for you below.