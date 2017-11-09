Call Of Duty: WWII’s Latest Trailers Introduce Some Helpful Allies
The cavalcade of Call Of Duty: WWII's trailers continue this week, this time with a pair of clips that feature some of the Allies that you'll come across over the course of the game.
These trailers follow the ones that debuted earlier in the week, including a stunning new single player campaign trailer that tells more of the story behind your squad and your enemy, as well as these profile-laden trailers that describe the squad mates that you'll be working alongside.
For today's trailers, we learn more about a pair of people that will be helping you along. The first is the leader of the French Resistance, Rousseau; while the second is Major Arthur Crowley, a member of the British Secret Service. We've broken them down for you below.
Rousseau
Don't let this beauty's good looks fool you – she's definitely a force to be reckoned with. In the trailer above, she leads members of her French Resistance in a forthcoming battle, explaining how much she's lost over the years to the German forces, including her family, her husband and her son. That makes her fight quite personal, and lets her become driven to fighting back in ways most people can't even imagine. Losing one person is bad enough, but losing several? Hell, we'd push back too. Rousseau will definitely serve her purpose within the game.
Crowley
A member of the British Secret Service, Crowley knows his way around the war. Not only will he provide your team beneficial intel with certain missions (in this case, a supply train that's heavily armored and ready for battle), but he'll also use his skills in sabotage and deception to his advantage, working to infiltrate and help the team strike back from the inside. He's no con man, though – his bravery and dedication make him a vital component to the team, where his skills will be incredibly useful.
Call of Duty: WWII arrives on November 3rd for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.