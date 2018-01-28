Call of Duty: WWII Season 2 Ranked Plans Detailed

The next season of Call of Duty: WWII’s ranked play is about to begin soon, and Sledgehammer Games has more details on what to expect from the game’s sophomore season.

For those still active in the game’s ranked modes, Season One: The Placement Season is ending soon on Jan. 31, Sledgehammer Games’ Michael Condrey said on Reddit. This means that players have just a few short days to earn the highest rewards that they can before the ranked tiers are reset for season two.

Throughout the first season of ranked play, Condrey said that Sledgehammer listened to players’ feedback and took time to reflect on the season one.

“A lot of people played Ranked throughout Season One, and we have learned, and fixed, a bunch of things along the way. Some people were frustrated that initial placements could miscount wins as losses. Some people found exploits that allowed them to cheat their way up to higher tiers (we know who they are, and we will not be awarding them any Pro Tier rewards in Season One). Some people felt the lack of XP was not ideal. And some wanted 4 player parties enabled.”

Taking all of that feedback into considerations, Condrey also detailed some areas that they hope to improve in during the second season.

“We’ve taken all of the Season One data, and feedback, to heart. Season Two, with a host of improvements, will begin on Feb 1 as a level playing field for all. Everyone will have the opportunity to play their Season Two placement matches again. This will reset anyone who cheated during Season One, or felt their initial tier was impacted by placement bugs. XP will be rewarded from the start of Season Two. And we’re looking for the right way to bring 4player parties during Season Two. (This is harder to get right than it seems – the last thing we want is for 4p teams to stomp non-partied teams into the dirt in Ranked, or have incredibly long waits to be matched against other 4p teams. Game Battles is a great way for 4p teams to compete against other full teams for bragging rights, in the mean time).”

The first season officially ends on Jan. 31, so be sure to get your time in the ranked mode while you still can.