Call of Duty: WWII Set To Get a ‘Stacked’ Update This Tuesday

There’s all sorts of Call of Duty news making the rounds right now, most of it fueled by the next forthcoming chapter in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But Sledgehammer Games still has plenty planned for Call of Duty: WWII, including three forthcoming downloadable content packs.

But there’s more where that came from. The developer recently took to Reddit to offer details on the game’s next update, and, according to them, it’s fully “stacked.”

The company was supposed to have an SHG Weekly Community Update this past Friday, but it was waiting a few days “to gather as much info as we can for our Tuesday game update.” More details are expected tomorrow, but here’s the full statement, straight from Sledgehammer:

“Happy Friday, everyone!

We are postponing today’s SHG Weekly Community Update until Monday to gather as much info as we can for our Tuesday game update. However, we don’t want to leave you hanging! So, here’s a shortened update, with more to come in Monday’s blog…

MULTIPLAYER

Gun Game and Prop Hunt. They’re here to stay, and next week we’ll have them available on the new DLC maps! Plus, we heard your feedback and added a Party Games playlist tab, so you can find these two playlists there.

Game Update. We are pushing out a game update on Tuesday and it is STACKED with changes, fixes, and new items. Keep an eye out for patch notes.

CWL Atlanta. Make sure to tune in throughout the weekend to watch over 200 teams battle for the Championship and $200,000 prize. Link to stream: https://www.twitch.tv/callofduty

HC Ricochet. ICYMI, today we added a separate playlist for this rule. Some of you have voiced concerns about splitting up the hardcore community. We totally understand this concern and want to let you know that the intention of the separate HC playlists is to give everyone a chance to play both, help us to gather data, and feedback so that we can determine which rule to adopt. Play this weekend and we’ll put up a poll on our Twitter account on Monday so everyone can vote.

ZOMBIES

Concept Art Giveaway. Today at 1PM PT, we’ll be hosting a contest on r/CODZombies to give away a signed print of Nazi Zombies concept art. Don’t miss out!

Also, we couldn’t be happier for our friends over at Treyarch and can’t wait to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 later this year. That was one badass logo reveal. The hype is real.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!”

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

