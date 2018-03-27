Call of Duty: WWII Gets Its Next DLC Pack, Coming To PlayStation 4 Next Week

You better watch out…cuz I’m a war machiiiiine!

Hot on the heels of a new announcement that’s going to be made by the publisher tomorrow, Activision and Sledgehammer Games have revealed the next downloadable content pack for Call of Duty: WWII, and it’ll bring your multiplayer fight to a whole new level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The War Machine DLC Pack 2 will make its debut on PlayStation 4 starting April 10, and at a later date for Xbox One and PC. The pack will run you $14.99, or free of charge if you already have the Season Pass.

“Tensions escalate in DLC Pack 2 for Call of Duty: WWII — The War Machine. Join the Allies and stop the powerful Axis advance in three new Multiplayer maps that illustrate the might and global reach of the Nazi War Machine. Strike back and take part in the Allied invasion of Sicily in Operation Husky, the all new objective-based War Mode mission. Plus, experience the latest Nazi Zombies chapter: The Shadowed Throne,” the company noted in a press release.

Here’s what’s all included in the next DLC pack.

Multiplayer Maps: Dunkirk

Players face off on the sands and beachfront boardwalk of the French sea-side city of Dunkirk. This map features a lage, open and dangerous beach area flanked by tight interiors through the buildings lining the beach-front. Sniping can be effective here, though aggressive running and gunning can also pay off, so keep sharp and watch your angles and surroundings to win the day.

Multiplayer Maps: Egypt

For the first time in Call of Duty: WWII,we’re bringing players to the battlefields of Northern Africa and the Egyptia pyramids. Players fight in and around the ancient ruins at Giza with landmarks that you’re sure to recognize. The map features an interior temple in the center that heats up during intense Domination matches with more open exterior lanes to either side. There’s something for everyone, as all ranges and playstyles have a place to call home here.

Mutliplayer Maps: V2

Welcome to V2 – a rocket development and test site located in rural Germany. V2 is a tight, ultra-fast paced map that never lets up for a moment. The launch tower sits at the map center, providing a focal point and an opportunity to grab an elevated sightline on unsuspecting opponents. Short-to mid-range engagements are dominant here, with fast and furious gameplay throughout – don’t blink!

War: Operation Husky

Join the Allies in the invasion of Sicily, one of the major blows against the Nazi war machine. Under the cover of darkness, gather and transmit intel on sensitive enemy ports and then take to the skies in a fighter plane to protect bomber squadrons on their way to destroy the targets.

Zombies: The Shadowed Throne

The Shadowed Throne brings our heroes into the heart of Nazi Germany to confront a desperate and murderous regime. Berlin is burning, and Doktor Straub’s monstrous army is hellbent on purging his city of the Allied invaders. Join Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson on their descent into madness in a city warped with terror, blood, and war, as Nazi Zombies step out from the shadows of history.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.