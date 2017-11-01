Call of Duty: WWII’s Zombie Mode Is Structured Entirely Around Fear

Call of Duty’s Zombie modes are usually known more for finding reliable survival routes and looping waves of zombies around while uncovering maps’ mysteries, but Call of Duty: WWII’s Nazi Zombie mode looks like it’ll be the first to be a truly scary experience.

In an interview between PlayStation and Sledgehammer Games directors working on Call of Duty: WWII, the team responsible for the twisted Nazi Zombies mode spoke about the elements of fear in WWII’s take on the Zombies mode that should set it apart from the other games. Jon Horsley, the development director from Sledgehammer Games that’s working on WWII, spoke about the horror movie-style scares that players will inevitably stumble across in WWII.

“The whole game really is structured around building tension, building fear, putting players at risk and in jeopardy, and then shocking them with a jump scare or something that really does generate that kind of hair-raising stuff that you see in a really good horror film,” Horsley said.

Cameron Dayton, the creative director for WWII, expanded on Horsley’s comments and said that they’ve got several layers of fear working in tandem to create a horrifying experience. From the “low-hanging fruit” that is jump scares to the fear of being chased through some eerily familiar and ominous environments, there are more than a few ways that Nazi Zombies will be unsettling.

And for players that think they’ve already figured out everything that they need to know about Nazi Zombies, Horsley also said that you might not find this Nazi Zombies mode as easy as the previous iterations. He said that for new players, there’s a revamped tutorial and what he calls a “robust hint system” in place to help get them started, but veteran players will still have to look a bit deeper to figure everything out. Doing that in past Nazi Zombies modes usually lead to some Easter eggs and some neat surprises, but it appears as though finding these secrets might be essential for simply surviving in WWII.

Call of Duty: WWII releases on Nov. 3 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.