Call of Duty Releases Action-Packed Trailer for Zombies Outbreak Mode

In just a few days, the Outbreak will finally be upon us. There have been numerous reports and rumors over the last few weeks about an "open world" Zombies map coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, taking the series in a much bigger and bolder direction than it has ever gone before. After several cryptic teases on social media, Treyarch finally confirmed the existence of Outbreak, announcing that it would be a free Zombies update coming with Season 2.

This new map/mode is the biggest thing Zombies has done in its history, and players are looking forward to finally exploring this grand adventure. While Outbreak doesn't arrive for a few more days, the official trailer has offered the first look at life inside the danger zone. You can take a look in the video at the top of the page.

Outbreak will put a team of four players into a Warzone-sized map and task them with challenge to fight off a zombie horde. As you can see in the trailer, some of those challenges will transport you to different maps entirely, which will bring even more new challenges.

This new game mode will follow the story of the Dark Aether that was set up in the earlier Zombies maps in Black Ops Cold War, so expect some kind of hidden teases and Easter eggs as you progress through the game.

Here's Call of Duty's official description of Outbreak:

"As Requiem continues to fall behind in the arms race against Omega Group, various regions in the Ural Mountains have recently become Dark Aether outbreak sites. With new opportunities to research the Dark Aether and advance Requiem’s agenda, it’s up to you and three fellow agents to complete the deadly experiments that few have survived.

"Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads. Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards."

Outbreak arrives with the Season 2 update of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 25th.