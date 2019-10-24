Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, Techland and Square Enix announced that Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 10. As you may know, the Nintendo Switch port previously leaked twice this year, but this is the first time we’ve heard anything official about it. As for the port itself, there’s no word of any updated graphics, but Techland does say the game on the Nintendo platform will support motion controls and HD rumble. Meanwhile, to accompany the news, the pair also released a brand-new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a western-themed first-person shooter that first released back in May 2013 via the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. At the time, it somewhat flew under the radar, but has since developed a bit of a cult-following.

“From gold mines to saloons, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger is a real homage to the Wild West tales,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Live the epic and violent journey of a ruthless bounty hunter on the trail of the West’s most notorious outlaws. Blurring the lines between man and myth, this adventure made of memorable encounters unveils the untold truth behind some of the greatest legends of the Old West.”

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 10. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much it will cost. You can find more about the game below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: