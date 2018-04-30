Call of Juarez: Gunslinger Relaunched in Digital Stores

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger has returned to digital storefronts after Techland Publishing acquired rights to the series after partnering with Ubisoft.

The game disappeared from Steam and other retailers back at the start of April, a removal that led some to believe that the license for the 2013 game had expired. While the game could still be purchased for consoles through sites like Amazon, it was difficult to find it in a digital form through different retailers.

But after being gone for almost the whole month, Techland announced earlier today that the game is now back on sale and can be found through Steam. Techland also issued a statement on the game and its return while mentioning Ubisoft as well.

“Developed by Techland, the Call of Juarez series received a great reception and support from a huge community of players. As Techland Publishing moves forward as a leading publisher, we are delighted to welcome Call of Juarez: Gunslinger to our publishing division.” Techland CPO Adam Lasoń said. “We would like to thank Ubisoft for its incredible work publishing the Call of Juarez games. We’ll continue the great efforts of Ubisoft and support the fans of the Call of Juarez universe in the same dutiful and passionate way.

While the statement confirms the return of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, the wording also makes you wonder if there are any more Call of Juarez games being worked on. Those who have played the past installations in the series certainly wouldn’t object to such releases, but the return of Call of Juarez: Gunslinger will have to hold players over till then.

As a welcome back for the game, Techland also confirmed that it’s available at a discount through Steam. It’s currently available at 33 percent off, a price of $9.99 as opposed to the normal $14.99.

If you haven’t played it before and are wondering what all the buzz is about, the game takes players to the Wild West and puts them in control of a vengeful bounty hunter. The game’s Steam page also offers more details on the features found in Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.

Meet the legendary outlaws

Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett, Jesse James… Face down the West’s most notorious gunslingers and live the untold stories behind the legends.

Experience a lawless land

Blaze a trail through the wilderness of the Old West and live an epic adventure through stunning Western landscapes.

Dispense your own justice

With a gun holster tied to your leg, become a ruthless bounty hunter on a journey made of all-out gun battles.

Prevail in deadly gunfights

Master the art of blasting pistols, shooting rifles and dodging bullets. Unleash lethal combos to gun down multiple enemies in split seconds.

Become the West’s finest