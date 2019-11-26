Capcom Announces Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition For Nintendo Switch

Since the system debuted in 2017, Nintendo Switch has played host to an innumerable amount of ports. Several of those ports have come from Capcom, including nearly every entry in the Resident Evil franchise, a plethora of Mega Man games and the first two titles in the Devil May Cry series. Today, Capcom announced that Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will also arrive on Switch in the very near future!

Originally released on PlayStation 2 in 2005, Devil May Cry 3 takes place chronologically prior to the first two games in the series. In the game, players once more take on the role of the demon-slayer Dante, as he becomes embroiled in a conflict with his brother, Vergil, and a mysterious man named Arkham. In the prequel, players discovered the origins of Dante’s shop, as well as the “Devil May Cry” title itself.

From its inception, the Devil May Cry franchise has been known for its steep difficulty level, and Devil May Cry 3 is no exception. To compensate for Devil May Cry 2’s easier offering, Capcom swapped the “Normal” difficulty level for “Hard” in North America, making things quite a bit more difficult. Capcom course corrected one more time with the game’s Special Edition, offering adjustable difficulty levels, and that’s the option Switch fans will be able to play. The Special Edition also added the option to play as Vergil and a new Bloody Palace survival mode. The title will be available for download February 20th, 2020 for $19.99.

Like the two previous Devil May Cry ports, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will appear on Switch as a digital exclusive title. Capcom has announced a physical collection of the three games for Japan, set to release the same day, but potential importers should know that there is a bit of a catch. As in other Capcom collections on Switch, the cartridge included in Devil May Cry Triple Pack will only have the first entry in the series on the game card. Devil May Cry 2 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be included in the Triple Pack, but only in the form of digital download codes.

