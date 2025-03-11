Capcom Leak Teases Return of Franchise That Hasn’t Been Seen Since 2003

A new leak from Capcom has seemingly confirmed that one of the publisher’s most popular franchises that has been dormant for over 20 years could finally be coming back. In recent years, Capcom has been on fire thanks to new releases in franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Marvel vs. Capcom, Dead Rising, and even Dragon’s Dogma. Despite spreading the field with entries in so many different properties, there are still a number of other iconic Capcom games from the past that fans have continued to loudly say that they want to see return. Now, it seems like the most-requested series that Capcom fans have desired to see come back could finally be stirring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spotted by Gematsu, it was recently discovered that Capcom registered a new trademark for Dino Crisis in Japan. Dino Crisis first burst onto the scene in 1999 and was a survival-horror game like Resident Evil where players had to fight off hordes of vicious dinosaurs instead of zombies. The PS1 classic was so well-received that it went on to receive a sequel in 2000 with Dino Crisis 2 and a third mainline entry in Dino Crisis 3 which was exclusive to the original Xbox. Since that time, though, Dino Crisis as a whole has been in the grave despite ongoing demands from fans to see it revived.

As for what we can glean from this new Dino Crisis trademark, well, it’s very little. The trademark itself was applied for by Capcom earlier this month on March 4th, with the info having only become public today. Given that this is a very recent move from Capcom, it suggests that the company could be gearing up for an announcement tied to Dino Crisis at some point later this year. Whether or not this would result in a remaster, remake, or a wholly new Dino Crisis game coming about is hard to say, but this trademark is our first major indication in decades that something new could be happening with the series.

How do you feel about this new move from Capcom associated with Dino Crisis? And if the franchise is set to return, would you prefer to see a new entry or a remake of an older game? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments!