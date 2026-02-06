Capcom PS3 Game Being Permanently Delisted Next Week

A Capcom PlayStation exclusive game is being permanently delisted next week. Capcom is best known for series such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and Devil May Cry. It is one of the most recognizable brands in gaming, one of the oldest, and in recent years, one of the most in-form companies in the business. Thankfully, the delisted Capcom game is not from any of these series, nor is it a very new release. In fact, the game never came west. That said, those who have been waiting for this to happen are now going to find it harder to get their hands on the Capcom title.

Capcom has specifically announced that its 2014/2015 game, Sengoku Basara 4: Sumeragi, an expanded and enhanced version of Sengoku Basara 4, is being delisted on February 13, or at least the PS3 version is. The PS4 version, in the meantime, is remaining online, though this will presumably change in the near future. Capcom has not said why only the PS3 version of the game is being delisted.

Leaving the PlayStation Store on February 13, 2026

“The game ‘Sengoku Basara 4 Sumeragi,’ which is distributed on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 3, will cease distribution on February 13, 2026. Thank you very much for your long-standing support,” reads an official update from Capcom, and this is all the Japanese games maker has to say about the delisting.

The PS3 version of the game is being removed, and not the PS4 version, suggesting this is an expiring license. If this is the case, then the PS4 version will almost certainly be removed next year. The PS3 version was released a year before the PS4 version of the game, which likely explains why its delisting is coming first, because its licenses expire first. It is unclear what else could be causing these delistings other than expiring licenses.

The good news for those who want to import a physical copy or snag a copy with a Japanese PSN account can still do so via the PS4 version, which is an expanded and enhanced version, aka the superior version. That said, time is no doubt running out to do this. Meanwhile, the prices of physical copies could increase following this news if demand for said copies increases.

