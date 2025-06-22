Monster Hunter Wilds Now Has “Overwhelmingly Negative” User Reviews After Review Bombing

While Monster Hunter Wilds launched to positive reviews this year, it seems perception around the game has taken a major shift, most notably on PC. As noted by Windows Central, the game’s recent user reviews on Steam are now “overwhelmingly negative,” bringing the overall rating to “mixed.” It’s worth noting that these reviews are coming from verified users, who have aired a lot of frustrations after spending (sometimes significant) time with the game. It seems a lot of that anger stems from the game’s performance. Users have argued that Capcom has done a poor job optimizing Monster Hunter Wilds on the platform, with one calling it “a broken mess,” and another stating “my grandma runs better than this game.”

It’s unclear why there was such a sudden turn against the game, but it looks like players are coordinating efforts to show their frustration with Capcom. Monster Hunter Wilds has been available since February, and issues with the game’s performance have been openly discussed in the months since. While fans have been patiently awaiting performance improvements, those haven’t happened yet, and it’s making people frustrated. According to numbers from SteamDB, concurrent players have seen a big drop-off. The current 24-hour peak for the game was 17,506 players, which is a huge drop-off from Steam’s all-time peak of more than 1.3 million. By comparison, the 2018 Monster Hunter: World just saw a 24-hour peak of 26,908 players.

monster hunter wilds players feel the game is lacking in its current state

It’s impossible to say if those higher numbers for World will continue, but it’s not just Monster Hunter Wild‘s performance that has players frustrated. Steam’s negative reviews have also cited several other problems players have with the most recent series entry. One of those problems is a decreased level of difficulty compared to past games in the series. Capcom could rectify this by adding a significant expansion, such as Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborn.

That leads to another one of the big complaints Monster Hunter Wilds fans have at the moment, which is a lack of significant content updates. It’s possible this could change, at the very least. A Capcom Spotlight livestream will take place on Thursday, June 26th at 3 p.m. PT. Details are slim at this time, but Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the games that will be featured, alongside Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Street Fighter 6. The livestream will be around 40 minutes long, so Monster Hunter fans could see something substantial during the show.

Hopefully the Capcom Spotlight will give the publisher a chance to turn perception of Monster Hunter Wilds back around. Since launching in 2004, the series has grown into one of Capcom’s most important, alongside Resident Evil. The presentation on Thursday should give the publisher a great opportunity to win back some frustrated players. Whether or not that actually happens, however, remains to be seen.

