Devil May Cry Director Hideaki Itsuno Leaves Capcom

One of Capcom’s most legendary developers has left the company. On X/Twitter this weekend, Hideaki Itsuno announced his departure following more than three decades of service. It’s an incredible run, but this does not mean that fans have seen the last of Itsuno’s work; while the famed Devil May Cry director is moving on from Capcom, he will remain in game development. Itsuno has yet to reveal where he’ll end up hanging his hat, but has promised that he’ll begin to work on something new starting in the month of September.

“At the end of August 2024, I will be leaving Capcom after 30 years and 5 months. Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom’s games and characters. From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far,” wrote Itsuno.

Itsuno has an impressive resume with Capcom. The director’s best known work at the company is undoubtedly the Devil May Cry series. Beginning on the franchise with Devil May Cry 2, Itsuno took over as the game’s replacement director, during a troubled production. Itsuno, not wanting the game to be his legacy on the series, asked Capcom if he could direct Devil May Cry 3 from the start. The game was able to win back fans after the struggles of Devil May Cry 2, and Itsuno would stay with the series through Devil May Cry 5.

Beyond Devil May Cry, Itsuno has been involved with countless Capcom games during his career, both as a director, and serving in additional roles. He directed Dragon’s Dogma and its sequel, while also serving as co-director on the original Power Stone, and full director on Power Stone 2. The Power Stone games are held in high regard among fighting game fans, and those that haven’t played them should check out in the recently announced Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which is set to be released sometime in 2025.

It remains to be seen what Itsuno will do next, but his announcement has been somewhat bittersweet. While many fans are sad to see him leave Capcom, others expressed excitement to see what will come next. Whatever Itsuno has in store, it’s a safe bet there will be a lot of people excited to play it.

