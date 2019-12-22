Capcom Reveals Biggest Difference Between Resident Evil 3 and 2 Remakes

Despite the fact that both games take place partly concurrent to one another, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis are fairly different games. The latter has always been quite a bit more action-oriented than the former, thanks in no small part to its central antagonist, the Nemesis. In a recent interview with Famitsu (translated by DualShockers), producers Peter Fabiano and Masao Kawada discussed the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3. One of the more interesting details provided in the interview is that the game will maintain that similar pace that so many Resident Evil fans loved about the original.

The pacing in Resident Evil 3 led to future Resident Evil titles embracing more action elements. While Code: Veronica seemed to slow things back down to a pace similar to the first two games in the series, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 both dialed up the action elements of the franchise in a very big way. It’s safe to say that that pendulum swing between survival horror and action elements has gone back and forth quite a bit, since!

In that same interview, Fabiano and Kawada also confirmed that the game will have more rearranged elements than the Resident Evil 2 remake. That particular game received a lot of love this year, but one of the more common complaints about the remake is that it played too close to the original version. Capcom seems to be aware of this issue for Resident Evil 3, thankfully!

Capcom’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, originally released in 1999 for the PlayStation, follows Jill Valentine in her attempt to escape the T-Virus outbreak in Raccoon City. During the game, Jill finds herself on the run from the Nemesis, a creature created by Umbrella for the express purpose of killing members of the S.T.A.R.S. team, since they could implicate Umbrella in the T-Virus experiments that led to the events that transpired both in Raccoon City, and at Spencer Mansion. The game’s beginning takes place before the start of Resident Evil 2, but the game ends after that title’s conclusion.

The Resident Evil 3 remake will release on April 3, 2020. The game will be available in both a standard release and a special edition, the latter of which includes a Jill Valentine action figure, an art book and more.

Are you excited for the remake of Resident Evil 3? What elements do you think the game could improve on from the original game?