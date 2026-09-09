Steam’s Most Popular Game of 2026 Is Finally Coming to Consoles

Some of the biggest successes on Steam come from the most surprising sources. Players may expect AAA games to dominate sales, but sometimes an indie game can steal the spotlight. In 2026, instead of another massive AAA release taking over PC gaming, an inexpensive multiplayer game built around a deceptively simple idea became one of Steam’s biggest success stories. Its rapid rise showed just how quickly a game can spread when players find something that is easy to understand, fun to watch, and even better with friends.

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Meccha Chameleon launched on Steam on June 9th and quickly took over the internet. The breakout hit is designed around the simple concept of hide-and-seek with the additional aspect of hiding in the environment and painting themselves in the background. Since launch, it has now sold more than 20 million copies, making it the best-selling PC game of 2026 by units sold. And now, Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has now confirmed that Meccha Chameleon is coming to consoles for the first time today.

Meccha Chameleon Shadow Drops on Nintendo Switch 2

Meccha Chameleon has built its reputation around an extremely simple premise. Players must use paint to disguise themselves against the game’s environments while other players hunt for them. The combination of hide-and-seek, multiplayer chaos, and streamer-friendly gameplay helped turn the indie title into a massive Steam success. And now, it is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 today, marking the first console release.

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Meccha Chameleon reached a peak of 340,000 concurrent players, an extraordinary feat for an indie game. With it coming to Nintendo Switch 2, we may see another rise in its popularity. The chat and video features of the Nintendo Switch 2 seem perfectly tailored for its multiplayer madness. Not only that, but its colorful presentation and party-game structure are perfect for Switch fans.

The game’s low price point has been a major factor in its success. If it keeps that price on the Nintendo Switch 2, Meccha Chameleon will likely sell even more copies, possibly surpassing its success on Steam. Indie games have often performed better on Nintendo’s handheld consoles, and with how fast games are in Meccha Chameleon, it is perfect for on-the-go gaming.

2026 is not yet over, but Meccha Chameleon has already established itself as a frontrunner for the year’s most popular game. It will likely find a new home on Nintendo Switch 2, and this may pave the way for it to release on PlayStation and Xbox as well. For now, the game will likely dominate PC and Nintendo Switch 2, perhaps even seeing a boost on PC with its first console launch.