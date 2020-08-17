Captain America Skill Trees Revealed for Marvel's Avengers

The beta for Marvel's Avengers is currently allowing players the opportunity to get acquainted with a handful of characters in the game, including Iron Man, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel and Hulk. Due to a glitch, however, some have been able to play as Captain America, as well. As a result, a number of new details have been revealed about Cap, including the character's skill trees and costumes. Tony Bing Gaming on YouTube has compiled all the information, which can be found in the video at the top of this page. As such, those that consider these things to be spoilers should avoid the video.

From the video, it appears that Captain America will have some fairly unique abilities in the game! At the 4:27 mark, Captain America can be seen doing some kind of floating move to get up to a ledge, which may or may not be the character's "Somersault Jump" ability. The video also meticulously lays out Cap's skill trees. The hero has attacks like "New York Knuckles" and "Brooklyn Brawler," paying homage to the character's hometown roots in a big way. Cap's leadership role is also honored through the "Rally Cry" ability, inspiring his teammates to do heavier damage. Of course, the character's shield abilities will also play a major role in the game. All of these and more can be found in the video, as well as alternate skins that will be available in the game.

All in all, Marvel's Avengers seems to be shaping up to be an interesting take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with a lot of references that should please fans of the comics and films. When the game drops next month, players will be able to select from five Avengers outside of Captain America: Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel. However, at least two more will be added later on in the form of Hawkeye and Spider-Man. The latter hero will only appear in the PlayStation 4 version of the game, which has already caused some controversy with those hoping to purchase the game on other platforms!

Marvel's Avengers will release September 4th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Avengers right here.

