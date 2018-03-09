Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker Ventures His Way To Nintendo Switch, 3DS

Another Wii U classic that a lot of people missed out on is getting a second chance at life – and it’s Toad’s opportunity to be the hero once more!

During today’s Nintendo Direct special, the publisher confirmed that we will see Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker make his way to not only the Nintendo Switch platform, but also the Nintendo 3DS. Both versions of the game are due to arrive on July 13.

All of the content you may remember from the Wii U version will be completely intact, but there will also be a series of new miniature courses thrown into the game, including various Kingdoms taken straight out of Super Mario Odyssey. This should make the extra investment of this version of the game worthwhile, even if you might have purchased it before.

On top of that, the Switch version will provide a neat little co-op mode, where a second player can join in with their own controller, or one of the JoyCons. It’s a cooperative affair, in which one player will take control of Captain Toad, and the other will help with things, such as providing turnip cover fire when the situation calls for it.

You can see the trailer for both versions above, although, as you might expect, the Nintendo Switch version takes the spotlight here. But don’t sell the 3DS version short. It has stereoscopic 3D visuals (for those that still have older hardware – it works just fine on the 2DS as well), as well as touch-screen controls, which allow for better versatility throughout each world.

For those that missed Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, this is a fun, isometric puzzle game in which you venture with the somewhat brave (?) hero through a series of levels, collecting coins and avoiding enemies. Sometimes the solutions don’t come so easy, but with a little exploring – something that comes second nature to a Treasure Tracker – you’ll be able to move on to the next one in no time flat.

Check out the trailer above, and prepare for adventure when Treasure Tracker comes to both Switch and 3DS this July!

