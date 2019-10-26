Carrion’s Free Demo Lets You Become a Monster

If you’ve been interested by trailers and previews of Carrion, now is your chance to try the game yourself. It’s said to be a “reverse horror game” where you’re the one who’s inflicting panic and horror upon others by taking the form of a grotesque, ever-growing creature that’s dedicated to taking revenge on those who imprisoned it. It’s an intriguing concept with violent style to match, and you can try it now for free ahead of the game’s release.

Developed by Phobia Game Studio and published by Devolver Digital, you’ll want to head to the game demo’s Steam page if you want to test it out. There you’ll be able to download the demo for free so you can start your blobby rampage as some sort of creature who was imprisoned by people. You’re free now though which means you’re able to wage war on the pixelated humans whether they’re standing in your way or not.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin,” a preview of the demo said. “Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

Play the Carrion ‘Sneak Peek’ as special Halloween treat – grab it and mangle some bodies until November 2! Sneak Peekhttps://t.co/gvpfN99YIQ Wishlisthttps://t.co/VXwohxzu7X pic.twitter.com/6C8BSzPEMX — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) October 25, 2019

The minimum requirements for the demo can be found below and are pretty forgiving, so you shouldn’t have any problem testing Carrion. You’ll not that a gamepad is recommended, so if you’ve got a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller on-hand, you may want to consider using that.

Carrion System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or Better

Processor: Two Core Processor

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Compatible with OpenGL 3.0

Storage: 500 MB available space

Additional Notes: Gamepad Recommended

Carrion is currently scheduled to release some time in 2020 for the PC platform and consoles, so look for more details about the title’s release after you’ve had a chance to try the demo.