Carrion Is a Disgusting ‘Reverse Horror’ Game That Lets You Be the Monster

We love a good horror game. It’s always a rush navigating your way through tight, dark corridors, knowing that at any moment a creepy, violent monster could bust through a nearby door to chase you down. While being on the “survival” side of a survival-horror game is thrilling, sometimes we can’t help but wonder what it might be like to be the monster, chasing down victims. In Carrion, you do play the roll of the monster, and it looks every bit as satisfying as we imagined. Check out some early pre-alpha gameplay above!

This twisted (and gory) new title comes to you from the developers behind Butcher, and has been described as a reverse horror game. According to the official site: “Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous alien being. Use your unique otherworldly abilities to your advantage and hunt down your prey!” Sounds pretty intriguing, right?

And you’re not the only one who thinks so! After this humble pre-alpha footage crept its way onto the internet, the game quickly shot up to the top of the games sub-reddit, where it’s receiving a lot of praise for its novel approach and brutal style. People are already dying to get their hands on this game, and that’s a good sign.

I love everything about this, and you’ve already sold me — but if there is one thing that would take this to the next level, it would be npcs with deeper expression. Sure, some will be heroic & try fight this thing, but most would panic, acting wildly as they lost their minds. — veryfood verygood (@vryfoodvrygood) February 21, 2018

Wow that looks awesome, looking forward to this! pic.twitter.com/Je5A4YmZti — Indie Cabalery (@mrcabalery) February 20, 2018

this looks so cool! fucking amazing website. we’re also working on a “reversal horror” game, but totally different vibe. — Y/CJ/Y (@YCJYgames) February 22, 2018

This is something that we’ll be keeping our eye on going forward. We do love a good horror game, and if this can balance those gross, creepy-crawly feelings we love so much with a new sense of empowerment that comes with being the hunter instead of the prey, we can see this one becoming one of our favorites! Stay tuned.