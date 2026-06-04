Fans Of Doom & Returnal Should Try This Indie FPS In 2026

Sci-fi shooters have been on the rise in recent years, with the revitalized Doom games and other gems like Returnal setting new standards for the genre. One promising indie title takes clear inspiration from these games, crafting a story rich single-player experience for FPS fans to try. With elements of horror similar to Dead Space as well, this title has the makings of a game many players can enjoy.

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Constant pulse-pounding action defines how games like Doom: Eternal operates, along with strong world building that polishes that FPS’ setting. Returnal does this too with bullet-hell action in its roguelike level design, which would later be repeated in its spiritual successor Saros from the same studio. In an era where indie games are on the rise, having innovative FPS titles that call back to fantastic shooters like Doom or Returnal will give genre fans far more to play than standard Call of Duty or Battlefield experiences.

Luna Abyss Delivers Action-Packed FPS Gameplay Styled Like Modern Doom Titles

Courtesy of Kwalee Labs

Luna Abyss is an indie FPS developed by Kwalee Labs, acting as a single-player shooter driven by a rich sci-fi story. In this game, you play as a prisoner sent to explore a derelict megastructure beneath the mysterious moon Luna. Tasked with recovering lost technology from under the mimic moon and the Abyss, your moves are carefully monitored by an AI guard named Aylin who accompanies you for this journey. The cosmic horror of the Abyss spawns a number of dangers, which only deepen in madness as you venture further into the colony.

The alien structure you explore is deeply complex, with many secrets hidden in its brutal tunnels and rooms. Navigating this structure is mainly done through delicate platforming, similar to Doom: Eternal or even Titanfall in Luna Abyss‘ execution. This constantly creates a fast-paced sense of travel in this game’s world, especially as you unlock new tools and powers to navigate to new areas. In a sense, there are aspects of the Metroid: Prime series in this game too, as specific abilities will open up new paths.

The strong mechanics of Luna Abyss develop throughout a fast-paced adventure with plenty of twists and turns. Multiple difficulty options add a degree of flexibility to this FPS, giving players much more room to adjust their adventure to their own preferences. The atmosphere is incredibly evocative, with the lighting and colors of specific areas making them memorable during different stages of your journey. Although linear compared to other titles, the level design is excellent, encouraging exploration to dig deeper into the game’s lore.

Bullet Hell Combat Reflects Returnal & Saros’ Chaotic But Addicting Encounters

Courtesy of Kwalee Labs

On its own, Luna Abyss‘ platforming would only make it slightly different from other sci-fi FPS games, but the combat is where extra layers of this title begin to show. Much like Returnal and Saros, Luna Abyss features bullet-hell combat in its encounters, demanding your character dodge and weave past waves of projectiles to avoid taking damage. Huge collections of harmful orbs, lasers, and other long-range hazards will pollute your screen during enemy encounters or boss fights. Adaptation and mobility are the keys to survival, and are the principle ideas behind Luna Abyss‘ difficulty.

The inventive bosses of Luna Abyss take the strategy of bullet-hell shooting to their maximum, creating complicated obstacles for you to overcome. Mastery of your equipment and skills are the only thing that can lead you to victory, so learning how to fluidly chain into your abilities is crucial. Similarly to how swapping between weapons on the fly in Doom: Eternal can help you defeat hordes of demons, chaining smart gunplay into supernatural skills in Luna Abyss may be the answer to the game’s toughest foes.

Engaging Challenges From Tight Shooting Mechanics Make Luna Abyss Perfect For FPS Fans

Courtesy of Kwalee Labs

The tight gameplay behind your firearms in Luna Abyss only adds to the challenge of combat encounters, making levels feel more engaging as a result. Fast-paced and brutal, Luna Abyss doesn’t pull any punches when presenting a horde of enemies or a unrelenting boss to take down. The heightened difficulty of the Doom games and Returnal is reflected in Luna Abyss, as the latter game clearly takes inspiration from those titles when it comes to creating obstacles for players.

Fans of FPS games who are tired of repetitive approaches to the genre may want to try this title out, as it is available across most platforms since its May 2026 release. The sci-fi aesthetic, interesting story, and innovative approach to FPS structure gives players a lot to invest in. The title also never overstays its welcome, providing a short but sweet experience that can be completed in under 10 hours if you don’t want to 100% complete the game.

When it comes to sci-fi shooters, there are few games that manage to capture the right balance of atmosphere and action. Thankfully, Luna Abyss seems to be a title that can provide players with both, crafting an excellent foray into a beloved genre for fans to try for themselves.

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