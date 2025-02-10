Castle Crashers Gets Huge Sale Ahead of New DLC Reveal

If you somehow don’t already own the indie classic Castle Crashers, a new deal has marked the game down to a ridiculously low price at the perfect time. This past year, developer The Behemoth shocked fans when it announced that it would be releasing new DLC for Castle Crashers in the future. This move was particularly surprising given that Castle Crashers was released all the way back in 2008, which means that its support has continued for well over 15 years. Now, in advance of that formal reveal of what this DLC will have in store, The Behemoth has cut the price of Castle Crashers to try to get more players in the door.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting today and lasting until February 17th, Castle Crashers has been hit with a 90% price drop on Steam. Typically retailing for $14.99, this means that the game is now going for an absurd low of only $1.49. Given that Castle Crashers is widely considered one of the best indie games of all-time, it’s hard to not pounce on this offer, even if you happen to already own the game on other platforms.

Play video

As for the reason behind this deal, it serves two purposes. For starters, this discount is part of Steam’s ongoing “Couch Co-Op Fest” promotion which sees sales on numerous different games that can be played with friends.

Outside of this, though, The Behemoth is also using this Castle Crashers sale to raise awareness of its upcoming DLC reveal event. This add-on, which is called the Painter Boss Paradise expansion, will bring Steam Workshop support to Castle Crashers. In theory, this will add a whole new level of replayability to the game and will allow fans to add a ton of their own cosmetics and abilities to the title in the form of mods. The Behemoth is keeping further specifics about this update under wraps for the time being, though, which means that more info won’t arrive until Thursday.

“Our Castle Crashers Painter Boss Paradise February development update lands this Thursday, February 13th, at 10:00 AM PST on our YouTube channel!” The Behemoth wrote. “That’s all we can really say about it without spoiling anything, so…”

Are you going to look to cop Castle Crashers while this absurd sale is ongoing? And what do you want to see from the forthcoming Castle Crashers DLC that’s in the works? Let me know for yourself down in the comments section!