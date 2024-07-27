New Castle Crashers DLC Announced

The Behemoth took fans of Castle Crashers by surprise yesterday by announcing a DLC for the nearly16-year-old game. While the developers have kept the game alive with support over the years and releasing Castle Crashers Remastered on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019, the upcoming DLC will mark the first major addition to Castle Crashers in 12 years, with Painter Boss Paradise allowing players to create their own knight skins and choose their own magic to customize the game in a more personal way than ever before, and more. Painter Boss Paradise will be available on Steam soon, though an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet by The Behemoth. Per the information provided about Painter Boss Paradise, the update will include:

Steam workshop capabilities – make your own knight skins, choose your magic, and share with the world!

New official character: play as Paint Junior to use your imagination and create art that destroys enemies!

New player and weapon artwork for all official playable characters (with an option toggle on or off).

Play as ANYTHING you want in Castle Crashers! But keep in mind Steam guidelines, please.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Behemoth announced the upcoming DLC for Castle Crashers with an animated video and a post on social media, with the post on X (formerly Twitter) reading: “We used to be enemies. We used to destroy the world around us. Now, we create! Introducing… the Castle Crashers Painter Boss Paradise DLC, coming soon to Steam!”

In addition to the surprise announcement for Painter Boss Paradise, The Behemoth also laid out their roadmap of upcoming releases for all of their games. First, BattleBlock Theater for Steam is getting a sizable quality-of-life update soon, which will include the following changes:

Enhanced rendering – no more crunchy compression and much higher resolution!

Lightning fast frame rates, limited only by your monitor’s capability!

Higher audio bitrates for delicious sound!

Various bug fixes and overall enhancements, hooray!

Support for more controller types!

Additionally, The Behemoth announced Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD are both coming to PlayStation 4 & 5 in the future, PitPeople’s eight update is in-the-works further down the roadmap, and the developers are also prototyping a new game. The Behemoth is also currently running a franchise sale through Steam, so all of their games can be purchased at a discounted price through Monday, July 29th, at 10:00AM PDT.