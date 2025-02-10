Nintendo Switch Remake of 1990 Game Boy Game Releasing Next Month

A remake of a classic 1990 Nintendo Game Boy game is coming to Nintendo Switch, and PC, on March 27, 2025. While Nintendo fans will know the 1990 release as a Game Boy game, it actually debuted three years earlier, in 1987, via the Atari ST. Then it came to the Amiga, C64, Apple IIGS, DOS, and Amstrad CPC in 1998, before concluding with a Game Boy release in 1990. To this end, the game is almost 40 years old, yet it is returning in 2025 with a new remake from developer Nakama Game Studio.

More specifically, Nakama Game Studio is set to release Bubble Ghost Remake on March 27, 2025 via the Nintendo Switch and on PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store. There is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version nor word of it coming to any other console other than Nintendo Switch, making it an exclusive for the Nintendo console.

The remake of the forgotten late 80s game was announced back in 2023, but only as of today does it have a release date. Beyond being an ancient release by video game standards, Bubble Ghost is notably the first French game adapted for the Game Boy. Further, it is some of the earliest work of Hitoshi Sakimoto, a Japanese composer best known for his work on the Final Fantasy series.

In addition to revamped graphics, the remake includes new in-game achievements, collectibles, a global leaderboard, plus new Speedrun and Challenge modes. There are also 40 new levels alongside the original 35 levels. And, of course, the controls have been modernized alongside the graphics.

“After returning from war to the northern England castle he once called home, master inventor and tinkerer Heinrich Von Schinker finds everything has changed,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Now a ghost, he must face his once-loyal creations, now turned rogue, as well as the wild animals he left behind before departing. As he searches for answers—and for the love of his life, Sofia—he relies on a mysterious bubble, guiding it to freedom in the hope of securing his own.”

It is unclear how much the new remake will cost when it releases next month, but those interested can check out a free demo of the game both on Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

