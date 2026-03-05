Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Theories Get Debunked by Konami

Konami has debunked recent theories that have come about tied to Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse. Announced this past month, Belmont’s Curse is the first new Castlevania game to come about since 2014. Despite excitement being high for the project, many were concerned that the title wouldn’t be a traditional Castlevania game, as it’s being developed by Evil Empire, which previously worked on the roguelike title Dead Cells. Fortunately, for those who feared that Belmont’s Curse would also be a roguelike in nature, this notion has now been shot down.

Speaking to The Verge, Konami’s communications lead for America, Tommy Williams, verified that Belmont’s Curse will more or less be a standard Castlevania game. Few specifics about the game were provided by Williams, but it was said bluntly that it won’t be a roguelike in nature. As such, those who have been pining for an experience similar to Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and the games that followed it on Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS should find it with Belmont’s Curse.

“Castlevania Belmont’s Curse is a 2D action-exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps,” Williams said. “It is not a roguelike or roguelite game.”

Belmont’s Curse Has Huge Potential

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is Konami’s latest effort to bring back one of its most lauded franchises. Over the past few years, the publisher has slowly started to revive the likes of Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, which, alongside Castlevania, are easily the biggest properties that Konami houses. Now, it’s Castlevania’s turn to get a new entry of its own, which means that there is a lot riding on the shoulders of Belmont’s Curse.

Assuming that Belmont’s Curse is a success, it could mean big things for Castlevania moving forward. In all likelihood, it would prompt Konami to make more games in the series, which would lead to the next gap between installments being far shorter than 14 years.

For now, it’s not known when exactly Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse will launch, but it will be at some point in 2026. When it does become available, it will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms.

