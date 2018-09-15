‘Catherine: Full Body’ Drops Gruesomely Sexy New Trailer

The PlayStation 3 classically twisted title Catherine is officially coming back for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita systems, and we honestly couldn’t be more hyped about that. The latest PS4 addition isn’t simply just a remake either, it will be introducing a “third Catherine” in addition to the already established characters. Now Atlus has dropped a brand new trailer showing off not all of the redesigns the game will see, but its gruesomely sexy dual nature too!

For those that can’t wait to see the new Catherine, the latest trailer looks like your average documentary. That being said, it definitely evolved through the video’s progression to show off the more gruesome nature of the game that will make you really question yourself and your own preferences (we’re kidding!).

And can we just add … poor Vincent.

Catherine: Full Body will be releasing on Valentine’s Day in Japan for both PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita. It’s also coming to the West, though nothing outside of a vague 2019 window has been given.

As Vincent, a man recently succumbed to the irresistible beauty of the game’s titular diversion, players find themselves swept into a treacherous love triangle. Catherine’s core themes those of free will, of the delicate nature of relationships and the choices we make within them, marry perfectly with the intense, terrorfilled gameplay that serves to accurately reflect Vincent’s growing sense of anxiety. It is an experience wholly unlike any to come before it, and is certain to leave gamers talking and thinking about Vincent’s tribulations long after the credits have rolled.

The Horrors of Love: Vincent’s waking fears, doubts, pressures, and growing guilt about commitment and fidelity now gleefully follow him into his dreams, manifesting as horribly disfigured monsters and a ticking clock.

Between a Rock and a Soft Place: The player must navigate Vincent through heavy moral decisions. As in real life, hardly anything is black and white. What is the value of honesty? What is the right thing to do? Either way, someone’s going to get hurt. Worse yet, someone could die.

The Nightmare of Your Dreams: Famed character artist Shigenori Soejima and master composer Shoji Meguro create sights and sounds unlike anything else. As unforgettable and original as the game’s narrative, Catherine’s visual direction and musical score define and perfectly complement Vincent’s terrifying ascent into the dizzying perils of love.

Escape With or From a Friend: Local competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes, in addition to leaderboards, ensure that the many thrills and horrors of racing through twisted stages can be enjoyed by more than one player and add hours of extra gameplay to the overall experience.

Since the game also came out for the Xbox 360, it is possible the port will becoming to this generation of Microsoft as well, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. We’d really like to see Catherine make her way over to the Nintendo Switch as well, fingers crossed!