CD Projekt Red Is Auctioning Off a Limited-Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X

CD Projekt Red revealed a stunning custom-made Xbox One X on Saturday that’s going to make one Cyberpunk 2077 fan a lucky person if they win the auction for it. It’s a Cyberpunk 2077 console modeled after one of the groups in the game, a faction known as the Voodoo Boys. It’s got insignias from the gang plastered all over it, and it’s even got a skull atop the console that’s been outfitted with a cyberpunk look.

The developers of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game unveiled the console on Saturday in a series of images shared on Twitter that showed it from different angles. It’s got skulls and other brandings from the Voodoo Boys, but the most attention-grabbing part of the console is the animal skull that’s been affixed to the top-left of the device with a custom-made slot for it to rest in.

CD Projekt Red said it partnered with Xbox DACH to make the console which can be seen below. If you want to shoot your shot at owning it, you can drop a bid in the auction by following the link that’s included in the tweet.

We have partnered with @XboxDACH to create this one of a kind ‘Voodoo Boys’ #XboxOneX. It’s the only one ever made and will be auctioned off here: https://t.co/IDZz2NCj8A All proceeds will go to the #FriendlyFire5 charity. RTs appreciated, it’s for a good cause.

📸: @Eosandy pic.twitter.com/d4H2UnkBZb — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 7, 2019

This console is the only one of its kind, and it looks like the listing for it is going to be live for the next week before it ends on December 14th. The bids on the console have already gone up significantly since the auction opened within the day, and with exactly a week left to go until the bidding ends, you can expect that the price won’t end there. Whoever ends up paying for it will likely be parting with a hefty sum to get the one-of-a-kind console, but CD Projekt Red said all of the proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Voodoo Boys are a bit different from the ones Cyberpunk fans may recall from the tabletop RPG. They’re a group of people from Haiti and the Dominican Republic who Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith has called a “cultural phenomenon” as opposed to strictly a gang like some of the other groups in the game are.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on April 16, 2020.