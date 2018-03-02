The Witcher III and Dark Horse Team Up Once More to Fully Reveal New Collectibles Line

Dark Horse and CD Projekt Red have provided fans of The Witcher series some pretty amazing collectibles in the past, and their work is far from over! The power duo jumps back into the fray with a new wave of items to enjoy and fans of the highly beloved character Ciri will not want to miss out!

A new Geralt Grandmaster figure, Shani and Dandelion, Ciri, and a sweet flask set are all available for pre-order!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s definitely a lot to be excited for, even more so for those enjoying the game within a game by playing GWENT. According to a recent press release, this is what fans of the award winning RPG have to look forward to:

Geralt Grandmaster

Shani and Dandelion

Ciri

Flask Set

According to The Witcher’s latest blog post:

“Three new Dark Horse Comics figures are joining the line-up – Shani, Dandelion and Geralt Grandmaster Ursine! Each figure is exquisitely detailed and modeled to match the character’s likeness. They are intricate in costume details, custom painted, and come in deluxe window packaging. Geralt is available for purchase for $39,99. Shani and Dandelion will be released on March 14th, but can already be preordered!

Another figure that will join them this year is a bust of Ciri Playing GWENT. The suggested retail price is $129.99 and planned release date is set for September 2018.

If you feel a need to hydrate during long rounds of GWENT, we’ve got you covered too! You can preorder Witcher: Deluxe Flask Set for $34.99 today and have it with you by July 2018!”

Shani and Dandelion will be dropping soon, with Geralt already available! We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Ciri, but at least we know it’s coming! There have also been voiced complaints about the bust’s facial features not quite matching up to her in-game counterpart, so that also gives the team some time to fix any quality control errors! And the flask set coming just in time for Summer? We’re not even mad at it!