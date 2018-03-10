Celebrate Super Mario With These Two Amazing Statues

It’s-a Me, Mario day! Wee can’t get enough of the amazing worlds to explore and the hilarious story surrounding Mario and Cappy’s adventures with the latest Super Mario Odyssey, but that doesn’t mean that the franchise love ends there. For those that are like me and can’t get enough of collectible goodness to share that fandom with the world, I’ve got just the thing.

First 4 Figures has two amazing polystone statues for the Mario lovers out there. Both collectible pieces stand up over 15 inches tall and are amazing nods to the classic way we’ve seen Mario over the years. In addition to the Cat Mario and the Tanooki Mario, there are also a few other versions available that are currently sold out, and a new Bowser statue on the way as well!

Tanooki Mario

“Nintendo’s Super Mario is renowned across the world as the face of video games. From his humble 8-bit origins in the 1980s to the his latest ventures on modern consoles, Mario’s always ready to jump into action and stomp on some Koopas to save Princess Peach and the Mushroom Kingdom from evil.”

Standing in at 15 inches tall and made out of a high quality polystone resin, the detailing on the Tanooki version of Super Mario is a high quality collector’s item giving a solid throwback to a familiar style.

“First 4 Figures is very excited to reveal Tanooki Mario from the hit-game ‘Super Mario 3D Land‘, the first in an entirely new series of Super Mario statues. After collecting a Tanooki Leaf, Mario dons the Tanooki Suit thus granting him new abilities such as a glide and a powerful tail whip attack. We’ve captured him in his trademark pose from the game, shaking his tail and ready unleash the tail whip at any moment. The base that he is stood on is styled after the first world in the game with a rich green lawn atop striped brown soil.”

Made by artist Khurram Alavi, this piece is now available and retails for $199.99.

Cat Mario

“In Super Mario 3D World, Mario can transform into the cute and furry Cat Mario by grabbing one of the Lucky Bell or Super Bell Power Ups. He gets a host of new skills, from the ability to scamper up walls with his claws to a speed boost as he runs along on all fours.”

Made by artist Sachin Pradhan, this piece has only 2,000 units available world wide and retails for $209.99. He stands at over 15 inches made out of pure polystone resin to give him a hefty feel.

“First 4 Figures is happy to power-up our Super Mario collection with the adorable Cat Mario. Clutching a shiny, golden Coin in one paw and with the other raised in the classic lucky cat pose, Cat Mario sits atop one of the series’ signature Question Mark Blocks. He’s even wearing Lucky Cat Scarf and Bell around his neck.”

Both pieces can be found at First 4 Figures.

A different way to celebrate.

Don’t forget that Google Maps is offering a slightly different way to celebrate!

The new inclusion was inspired by Mario Day and Google is ready to celebrate! Mario Day, which takes place on March 10th (Mar10, heh heh) and Google Maps will be holding their own festivities all week long.

Here’s what Google had to say in their official press release:

“We know a true Mario fan when we see one. They hum the Super Mario Bros. background music on repeat, daydream about collecting gold coins and 1-UP mushrooms, and want nothing more than to traverse the Mushroom Kingdom with Luigi, Toad, and Yoshi to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. To celebrate our favorite mustachioed plumber-turned-racer on his special day—MAR10 Day—we’ve collaborated with the team at Nintendo to let Mario accompany you on all of your driving adventures on Google Maps this week.

To get started, you’ll need to first update your app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, simply click on the yellow “?” icon found on the bottom right of your Google Maps app on Android or iOS. You’ll then see a prompt to enable Mario Time!”

It’s available for both Android and iOS devices, so go nuts and have fun!