Celeste’s Nintendo Switch Launch Sold More Than Any Other Platform

Though the wonderful world of Celeste as come out on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch, its launch on the hybrid console from the Big N was the game’s biggest launch to date. The creator of Celeste recently sat down with Destructoid to give the good word, this is what Matt Thorson had to say about their Switch success:

“The Switch version of Celeste has sold the most, and that’s what we were expecting. We feel like Celeste and the Switch are a perfect fit for each other. We are glad we launched on all consoles though, and we really appreciate the support we’ve seen across the board.”

This is just the latest title to do incredibly well on the portable console, while the Nintendo Switch itself continues to see incredible numbers since launch. With more indie titles and third party support than ever before, it’s great to see Nintendo come back to the ranks of their platform brethren!

Haven’t had a chance to check out what Celeste is all about? Learn more about the stunning game, including its launch trailer, below:

Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight, hand-crafted platformer from the creators of multiplayer classic TowerFall.

A narrative-driven, single-player adventure like mom used to make, with a charming cast of characters and a touching story of self-discovery

A massive mountain teeming with 600+ screens of hardcore platforming challenges and devious secrets

Brutal B-side chapters to unlock, built for only the bravest mountaineers

IGF “Excellence in Audio” finalist, with over 2 hours of original music led by dazzling live piano and catchy synth beats

The controls are simple and accessible – simply jump, air-dash, and climb – but with layers of expressive depth to master, where every death is a lesson. Lightning-fast respawns keep you climbing as you uncover the mysteries of the mountain and brave its many perils.

This is it, Madeline. Just breathe. You can do this.