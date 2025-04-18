New Pokemon Go Code Gets Players a Free Bonus Timed Research

Pokemon Go and Pokemon Horizons fans alike are enjoying the current anime tie-in event in the mobile game, which began on April 16th and runs through April 22nd at 8 PM local time. It features Captain Pikachu, Floragato in Liko’s hat, and photo bomb moments with anime characters like Liko, Roy, and Nidothing. Not to mention, a brand-new Pokemon debut in the form of Tinkatink and its evolutions. But now, Pokemon Go has revealed a special free code to get even more bonuses from the current event via a new, free Timed Research. With Timed Research increasingly paywalled, getting a shot at some more free rewards is pretty exciting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trainers can get a free Timed Research for Pokemon Go by heading to the Code Redemption section of the Pokemon Go webstore. Log in to your Pokemon Go account, then enter code 907andLIKO. That first one is a 0, while the second one is the letter “O”.

Make sure to hit “Apply” to finish redeeming your Pokemon Go code

After hitting apply, you should see a confirmation message that you’ve successfully redeemed the code. You’ll also get a notification from the game if you have notifications enabled. Unfortunately, redeeming codes directly in the game is not supported , so you will need to head to a web browser to grab this free Pokemon Go bonus.

This code will add a new Timed Research path to your Events tab in Pokemon Go. It can sometimes take a moment to show up after you open the app, so don’t panic if you don’t see it right away. The Timed Research is called Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event Bonus Timed Research and will be available to complete from April 18th until April 23rd. It is a relatively short research path with just one main branch, but it will get you some bonus items, XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Floragato in a hat. Not too bad for a free, easy-to-complete Timed Research.

All Tasks & Rewards for the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Bonus Timed Research

If you’re curious what you’re getting into if you take the time to redeem the free code in Pokemon Go, here are the tasks and rewards for this bonus research.

Explore 3 KM = 30 Poke Balls

Catch 20 Pokemon = 10 Razz Berries

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms = 3 Revives

Complete all 3 tasks = Costume Floragato Encounter, 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust

Featured pokemon in the latest pokemon horizons event

This Bonus Timed Research will be in addition to the main event Timed Research for the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event in Pokemon Go. The code will be available to redeem up through the end of the Timed Research on April 23rd, but you should try and snag it sooner to give yourself time to get out this weekend and tick off those Pokemon Go research tasks.

Are you enjoying the Pokemon Horizons tie-in event in Pokemon Go? Let us know which characters have photobombed you while you’ve been checking off those photo tasks in the game in the comments below!